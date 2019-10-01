Last year, Commissioner Stephen Wantz, Commissioner Dick Weaver and Commissioner-elect Ed Rothstein presented the Veteran of the Year award to Landon Becker of Mount Airy. Becker, who served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, is a Purple Heart recipient with over 22 years of distinguished service in the US Army. Today, Becker spends a significant amount of time volunteering for his community and serving fellow Veterans. Nominated by retired Army Gen. Mark Bailey, the nomination highlighted Becker’s incredible military record and the amount of time he spends today helping others. Bailey told the committee, “Our world could use a lot more people like this man.”