Veterans’ View: Carroll Hospice program honors veterans, gives some a chance to share stories ‘vet-to-vet’

Carroll Hospice’s We Honor Veterans Program has been honoring our community’s veterans since 2011. The program began by instituting vet-to-vet presentations in which hospice volunteers who are veterans visit veteran hospice patients. During the visit, the volunteers provide the veteran patients with a certificate and lapel pin and have a conversation with the patient and his or her family about their time in the service. In the last few years, the program has grown with the involvement of additional community events, education on military culture awareness and veteran-specific needs, and partnerships with various veteran community organizations and programs.
When patients are nearing end-of-life, there is generally a need to share life review — or stories of their life. This may be helpful for the patients to feel they are leaving a legacy for their family and future generations. This may also be necessary to help heal a “soul injury,” where feelings of unmourned loss or unforgiven guilt or shame may be harbored preventing the patient from feeling worthy, adequate, and at peace. There are things that a veteran may only feel comfortable telling another veteran as they share a bond of understanding duty and serving something more important than themselves. Many feel safe talking to another veteran as they will always “have your 6.”
Often times the stories shared are pleasant and humorous, and reflect on the camaraderie and unique experiences of being on a military base — or off base during leave. Simple memories of a local bar or restaurant can recall tastes, smells and sounds that a veteran may not have thought of in decades. A story was once shared about a WWII veteran who parachuted from his plane before it crashed but was thought to be dead. A local farmer collected the parachute that was tangled in a tree and the silk was made into a wedding dress. As time went on, the family of the veteran and the farmer connected on social media and shared pictures of the veteran who survived the crash, and the beautiful wedding that included his parachute.
Sometimes few stories are shared because veterans are too far into their final journeys. In these cases, the presentation is very patriotic and honors the veteran with family present. Our veteran volunteer recognizes the patient, gives thanks for his or her service to our country, and offers a final salute. One veteran had been unable to speak or open his eyes for some time. He had a large family present keeping vigil when the volunteer arrived. As the volunteer thanked him for his service and offered a salute, the patient started to lift his hand in attempt to return the salute. The family was in awe as he hadn’t moved for days, and he then passed peacefully only a few hours later.
If you would like to volunteer and be a part of this wonderful team, please contact Kim Benson, volunteer coordinator at Carroll Hospice, at 410-871-8000. Our next We Honor Veterans event will be on Sunday, Oct. 6 — Remembering Our Heroes. Please join Carroll Hospice in honoring all of our lost heroes by lighting patriotic luminaries. We will begin lighting at 6 p.m., and hold a small ceremony at 7 p.m., at Carroll Hospice located at 292 Stoner Ave., in Westminster. Anyone who would like to personalize a luminary bag in honor of a loved one, may call 410-871-8000.
Kimberly Benson is a volunteer coordinator at Carroll Hospice.
