Veterans’ View: Carroll Hospice program honors veterans, gives some a chance to share stories ‘vet-to-vet’

Sometimes few stories are shared because veterans are too far into their final journeys. In these cases, the presentation is very patriotic and honors the veteran with family present. Our veteran volunteer recognizes the patient, gives thanks for his or her service to our country, and offers a final salute. One veteran had been unable to speak or open his eyes for some time. He had a large family present keeping vigil when the volunteer arrived. As the volunteer thanked him for his service and offered a salute, the patient started to lift his hand in attempt to return the salute. The family was in awe as he hadn’t moved for days, and he then passed peacefully only a few hours later.