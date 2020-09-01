Veterans View: Remember VA services when planning for long-term care | COMMENTARY

The Veterans Administration (VA) offers myriad services to veterans facing issues ranging from in-home care needs to in-patient hospice care. It is important to explore these services in advance of the time they are needed. VA services may supplement private health insurance or self-pay services and be an important part of a Veteran’s care plan.
Many of the services described below are through the VA healthcare system so it is important to register with VA healthcare services before needs become urgent. In Carroll County, the Veteran Services Program, within the Bureau of Aging & Disabilities, has staff available to assist with healthcare applications. VA healthcare complements Medicare and supplemental health insurance; it does not replace it. Veterans must meet with a VA primary care physician once every two years to keep this healthcare active.
Once a veteran is enrolled, their VA primary care doctor may prescribe durable healthcare equipment such as walking aids, a hospital bed, incontinent supplies, and more. In addition, at the recommendation of the VA physician, in-home health care services may be provided for 10-14 hours per week. In-home care and medical equipment can assist veterans to age-in-place longer.
The Veterans Home and Community Based Services Program, also operated through the healthcare system, provides selected veterans with a monthly stipend to pay for in-home care and other qualified medical needs necessary to keep the veteran at home. The veteran or his/her representative hires and oversees expenditures of the funds each month with the help of a Supports Planner. Currently, Carroll County serves up to five veterans at any one time. There is usually a waiting list and the VA primary care physician makes the referral to this program.
As needs progress, the VA provides long-term care at the VA Medical Centers (called “Community Living Centers”) to veterans who are service-connected and rated 70% and higher, at no cost.
In addition, the Community Living Centers offer palliative care (includes in-patient hospice) to all veterans who are eligible for VA healthcare services. A service-connected disability rating is not required for this service and it is free of cost.
Finally, in Maryland, our State Veterans Home is Charlotte Hall, located in St. Mary’s County. It includes both assisted living and nursing home level care for all Maryland Veterans with an honorable discharge who meet certain income and asset levels. Veterans and their family members may request tours of all these facilities well in advance of needing the services.
When a veteran receives in-home hospice care from a private service, VA in-home health aid services may be supplemented if certain criteria are met. It is recommended the veteran speak with the hospice social worker who can coordinate this care with the VA healthcare system. If the veteran is not already enrolled in the VA healthcare system, enrollment will be expedited, if otherwise eligible, due to hospice status.
If you are a veteran, please integrate VA services into your long-term care planning. As a veteran, there may be some level of service for which you are eligible. A service may extend the time you are able to live in your home. Planning ahead for long-term care needs may alert someone to the need to apply for VA healthcare services or compensation (disability) benefits. For assistance with enrolling in VA healthcare or applying for compensation benefits, please contact the Veteran Services Program of Carroll County at 410-386-3800.
Francine Hahn is a veteran services officer with Veteran Services Program of Carroll County.
On the first Tuesday of each month, the Times publishes as its editorial a Veterans’ View, an opportunity to draw attention to veterans’ issues as well as to inform and educate the community and all veterans about the multitude of available services.