Veterans View: Remember VA services when planning for long-term care | COMMENTARY

If you are a veteran, please integrate VA services into your long-term care planning. As a veteran, there may be some level of service for which you are eligible. A service may extend the time you are able to live in your home. Planning ahead for long-term care needs may alert someone to the need to apply for VA healthcare services or compensation (disability) benefits. For assistance with enrolling in VA healthcare or applying for compensation benefits, please contact the Veteran Services Program of Carroll County at 410-386-3800.