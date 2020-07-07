Veterans View: Continued services available to Carroll County veterans

In order to make the application process more seamless and because every veteran’s situation is unique, the program provides assistance with preparation and processing of various required forms that assist veterans with navigating a sometimes overwhelming system. The program also provides case management services to veterans seeking assistance with connecting to community programs and services. Emergency financial assistance may also be available to qualified Veterans. Walk-ins are not currently permitted. For information, call the Bureau of Aging & Disabilities at 410-386-3800.