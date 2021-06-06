Veterans View: Veterans Memorial Park a beautiful addition to Westminster, special ground devoted to veterans | COMMENTARY

The park land was purchased by the county with Maryland Program Open Space funds, monies earmarked specifically to be used for parks. Carroll County used the same type of funds to purchase and develop many similar parks throughout Carroll County. These new parks are good examples of the positive use of an underutilized plot of land behind a nice community. For one park, there was a contest of sorts, that the county made available to the residents of the community surrounding the park, whereby residents were able to submit potential names for the park. One of the residents had a son, an Army explosive ordinance demolition (EOD) technician, who was killed in Gulf War II, and that family put forth the park name to allow for the remembrance for not only their son, but others who were dealing with their own servicemember loss.