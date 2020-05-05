Veterans View: Help for veterans to navigate the COVID-19 crisis

The Baltimore and D.C. regional benefits offices are on maximum telework. The buildings are closed to the public, but the benefits staff is operational. Due to issues with fraud, the VA disabilities questionnaire was pulled from VA website. Documentation of a current diagnosis for compensation claims purposes will be accomplished through the provision of medical records through and by the Veteran to Veteran Services Officers. Educational benefits continue and stimulus checks do not affect VA compensation and pension. Monies received through the stimulus will not count as income when assessing eligibility for pension benefits. The collection of all veteran debt through the Department of Treasury is temporarily suspended. Appeals for veterans testing positive for COVID 19 may be expedited if requested by the Veteran.