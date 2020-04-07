Veterans View: Census will help determine funding for local veterans groups

Though the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) maintains veterans’ records, these statistics do not provide federal program planners, policymakers, and researchers with additional statistics about all Veterans, regardless of whether they use VA services. Responses to the 2020 census will determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds is distributed annually for the next 10 years. That money is used for education and public services like parks, public transportation, health care, emergency services, and more. An accurate count is especially crucial for veterans in rural communities, those with disabilities, and those at risk of homelessness. Data from the 2020 Census will also help the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plan programs and assess emerging needs for Veterans.