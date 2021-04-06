Veterans View: Veterans organizations continue helping despite challenges of coronavirus | COMMENTARY

The work we did put us in a good condition to weather this storm but is not the only reason we are still here. We have a great staff of loyal and hardworking employees, strong membership and dedicated officers. We are also grateful to be in a community which gives so much support to our Veterans and veterans organizations as not all posts are so fortunate to be in such a community. We would also like to thank our county commissioners who proactively reached out to us early on in this pandemic to determine how the county could assist us in continuing to remain a strong part of the community. Thanks to “all of the above,” we look forward to continuing to serve you.