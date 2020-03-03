Veterans’ View: Special event to help veterans take advantage of benefits they’ve earned

The Chesapeake Veterans Alliance and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are teaming up to help veterans in Carroll County and surrounding areas access the numerous benefits and services they’ve earned through their service to our nation.
In partnership with the Carroll County Government and Carroll Community College, they will host a “Veterans Claims Clinic & Resource Fair” at the college on Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to veterans, their family members and their caregivers.
Staff from the three branches of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Benefits, Health, and Cemetery), the Maryland State Department of Veterans Affairs, and Carroll County Government, along with representatives from state and local agencies, Veteran Service Organizations and community groups will be on hand and ready to assist veterans.
At the event, veterans will be able to:
· File or follow up on a VA compensation and pension claim.
· Apply for VA health care.
· Make an appointment with a VA primary care provider.
· Learn about eBenefits, vocational rehabilitation, VA health care programs and services, and burial benefits.
· Tour the VA’s Mobile Vet Center.
· Apply for a Veteran ID card.
· Learn about Carroll County’s Veterans Advisory Council, Veteran Services Program, and Veterans Shuttle Transportation Program.
· Find additional community resources available to veterans.
“It can get overwhelming trying to navigate all that the VA and other organizations offer veterans, knowing what’s out there, what you are eligible for, and how to go about accessing benefits and services,” Bob Hartman, chairman of the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance, said. “We get that. The Veterans Claims Clinic & Resource Fair is designed to bring these resources together, under one roof, to make it easier for veterans to get the help they need.
“We are excited to bring this event to veterans in Carroll County. And we encourage all veterans to attend. No matter their age, health status, or stage of life, there will be something for everyone at the event.”
If you plan to attend the Veterans Claims Clinic & Resource Fair:
· Please register by calling the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs at 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.
· Tell a Vet: Do you know another veteran who could benefit from attending? Bring him or her along with you!
· Bring copies of pertinent medical records, military discharge paperwork (DD-214) and a photo ID if you want to file a claim or apply for VA health care.
· Bring copies of your military discharge paperwork (DD-214) and a photo ID if you want to apply for a Veteran ID card.
· The address for Carroll Community College is 1601 Washington Road, Westminster. When you arrive at the college, follow directional signage for VA event parking. A parking shuttle will be available to take you to the entrance and registration area for the event, which is in the Scott Center (Building T).
· If Carroll Community College closes or opens late due to inclement weather, the Veterans Claims Clinic and Resource Fair will be postponed. You can call 410-605-7384 for inclement weather updates.
Not able to attend the Veterans Claims Clinic & Resource Fair? You can still receive assistance accessing veteran benefits and services from the Carroll County Bureau of Aging & Disabilities. Call 410-386-3800.
Ming T. Vincenti is a public affairs specialist/community outreach coordinator with the VA Maryland Health Care System.