Veterans View: Do you know a veteran? ‘Serving those who served’ more than a slogan in Carroll County | COMMENTARY

Do you know a veteran? Is he or she depressed? The Veteran Services Program of Carroll County can help. Do you know a veteran? Did they lose a job and need help finding employment? We can help. Do you know a veteran? Are they suffering from homelessness? Call the Veteran Services Program of Carroll County. Do you know a veteran? Are they without health care? They may be eligible for VA health care and benefits. Contact u. Do you know a veteran? Are they your child? Your father? Your mother? Is it a friend? Do you know them from work? Are you worried about them? You can call Veterans Services, too, and try to help that veteran. Sometimes that’s all it takes. Do it. Do it now.