Veterans View: Do you know a veteran? ‘Serving those who served’ more than a slogan in Carroll County | COMMENTARY

Do you know a veteran? At the last Carroll County Veterans’ Advisory Council meeting, council Vice Chair Mick Schmidt said one of his greatest concerns is how to let veterans know that Carroll County cares about them, and that there are many resource and services available to help.
Many veterans “don’t want to be a bother” or “don’t want to take anything away from another veteran who ‘really’ needs it.” Others simply don’t know what is available. Another issue is some veterans believe help is not available unless they were involved in combat or served during war time.
The federal government’s definition of a veteran is “a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.” War time. Peace time. Veterans all. It is true that there are different levels of service required for different benefits, but Carroll County is committed to helping all who served and work diligently to provide counsel, advice, and transportation to medical appointments, employment resources and assistance for homeless Veterans and their families. No matter what the issue, staff and dedicated volunteers are available to provide information and services.
Do you know a veteran? Is he or she depressed? The Veteran Services Program of Carroll County can help. Do you know a veteran? Did they lose a job and need help finding employment? We can help. Do you know a veteran? Are they suffering from homelessness? Call the Veteran Services Program of Carroll County. Do you know a veteran? Are they without health care? They may be eligible for VA health care and benefits. Contact u. Do you know a veteran? Are they your child? Your father? Your mother? Is it a friend? Do you know them from work? Are you worried about them? You can call Veterans Services, too, and try to help that veteran. Sometimes that’s all it takes. Do it. Do it now.
“Serving those who served” is more than a slogan in Carroll County. We have so many people in Carroll who are passionate about taking care of veterans. It is never a bother. It is never too much. No veteran ever needs to feel like an imposition, or a bother, or that they don’t deserve anything we have to offer. The willingness of those who served and who risked their lives for our freedom can never be overappreciated.
Do you know a veteran? Don’t let them fall through the cracks. Perhaps there is an older adult who needs assisted living but can’t afford it. We have a solution, a beautiful veterans home in Charlotte Hall, and one hopefully coming to Carroll County soon. From assisted living to nursing care, this is a beautiful resource available and affordable to all our veterans.
Did you know there are five state veterans’ cemeteries in Maryland? You see, there is so much that people don’t know that we can do to help our veterans, from the day they are discharged to their burial.
Do you know a veteran? I’m sure you do. Ask if they are OK. Ask if they need anything. Ask if they know what they have earned by serving our country, then give them our number. We are waiting for your call.
Veteran Services Program of Carroll County is housed within the Carroll County Bureau of Aging & Disabilities at 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD, 21157. Reach VSP at 410-386-3800 or by email at carrollveterans@carrollcountymd.gov. For more information, go to www.carrollcountymd.gov/carrollveterans.
Marc Fisher is the chair of the Carroll County Veterans Advisory Council.
On the first Tuesday of each month, the Times publishes as its editorial the Veterans View, an opportunity to draw attention to veterans’ issues as well as to inform and educate the community and all veterans about the multitude of available services.