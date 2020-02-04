The second official card is the VA ID Card. A result of efforts by veterans services organizations, this card is available to any veteran who has served under honorable conditions. As with the driver’s license notation, it recognizes the veteran’s service and is recognized by most merchants. It does not qualify the veteran for VA benefits. The Veteran ID is a photo ID obtained via the VA website. It requires the veteran establish an online account with ID.ME and the upload of an official photo identification document (like a driver’s license) to verify their identity. Once the veteran’s identity has been verified, they are transferred to a VA website to upload a head and shoulders photo and discharge papers. The veteran receives the VA ID card in about 2 weeks. The online process is complicated and frustrating. If a veteran has trouble with the process, we recommend they contact their veterans services organization or the Carroll County Veterans Services Program for assistance. This card does not provide access to VA benefits.