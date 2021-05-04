Veterans View: Always remember those who sacrificed for our country | COMMENTARY

Soon, throughout our communities you will begin to see symbols of the brave men and women who served our country to defend our way of life and all our many liberties. In many of our towns, American flags will appear more often, light posts will be adorned with remembrances of our nation’s heroes, and the final resting places of these service members will be visited, and flags placed to recognize their sacrifices. Thank you to those who Always Remember and will never forget our men and women of the military who fought for our freedoms.