Minnich: Small book bares big truth; US will always be a work in progress | COMMENTARY

The book, “This America,” is unimpressive at first glance. Small, a little shy of 4 inches wide, 7 inches long, and containing 138 pages of text. Author Jill Lepore says it is, “a long essay, really ... at once an argument and a plea, a reckoning with American history, the nation at its worst, and a call for a new Americanism, as tough-minded and openhearted as the nation at its best.”
“This America” is an essential read that cuts through all the rhetorical fog about nationalism, patriotism and what America is really all about.
Lepore began, “This little book undertakes three outsized tasks ... things that haven’t been done much lately. (It) explains the origins of nations. It offers a brief history of American nationalism. And it makes the case for the nation, and for the enduring importance of the United States and of American civic ideals ...”
Published by Liveright Publishing Corporation, a division of W. W. Norton & Company, this small work follows Lepore’s New York Times best-selling single-volume history, “These Truths,” published two years ago. She has written at least nine other volumes on history. She is a respected Harvard historian, writes for the New Yorker, and just this past week was a guest on David Rubenstein’s PBS program, “History.”
An Editor’s Choice New York Times Book Review said “These Truths” was a “sweeping, sobering account of the American past .. a story not of relentless progress but of conflict and contradiction … reason and faith, black and white, immigrant and native, industry and agriculture rippling through a narrative that is far from completion.”
That incompleteness is the crux of the ongoing debate, in my own view.
Conservative extremists tend to take the position that there is no more work to do; the radical left wants more change, faster. This book makes the point that the very essence of our Constitution demands that the work of keeping the promise and premise of America requires constant adjustment and inclusion. That by its nature, America will always be a work in progress.
Change is inevitable. Progress or regression, there will be change. The question is, how much of either, or how fast.
Set aside the trite definitions of conservative or liberal.
The fact is that America was founded on a very liberal idea: That people can make self-rule work if they can balance individual rights and freedoms with the restraints needed to ensure social justice.
The conservative part is the balance of powers, created with the formation of a government with three equal branches — legislative, executive, and judicial — which ensure that no one faction grabs power to the point of squelching others’ right to participate.
Nations and nationalism are synonymous with patriotism to many, and to others they become the stuff of oppression. The real definition of liberty is not found in the celebration of patriotic pride — nationalism — but in the preservation of the integrity of ideals of the contract shared by the people who are governed. That means having a conservative foundation for adjusting to changes, and a measured wisdom from the leadership chosen by the people. A democratic republic.
Lepore uses the terms, illiberalism, and liberalism, to describe the place where the road to peaceful politics in the hands of extremists can come to a fork — one way left, the other to the right, never to meet. It’s better than throwing around the generalities of conservatives versus liberals.
Illiberalism is basic: Protective, tribal, often militaristic, distrustful of cultural diversity, restrictive. It builds walls instead of bridges. Armies instead of schools and medical services. Freedoms often are reserved for one group or class.
Liberalism is the American adventure — what gave birth to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and made a contract with all comers, from all over the world, to preserve a nation where all citizens are equal under laws, and entitled to freedom of speech and opportunity.
We are a moderately liberal, middle of the road nation because we need that blend of stability and change that defines the ongoing greatness of this country.
