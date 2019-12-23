Early voting for our state’s primary will occur Thursday, April 16, 2020, through Thursday, April 23, 2020. Early voting will take place at the Westminster Senior and Community Center and the South Carroll Swim Club. It is worth noting that if the total number of registered voters exceeds 125,000 after the primary election, a third early voting center, likely at the North Carroll Senior and Community Center, will be required by law to open up for the general election later that year. Keep in mind, Carroll currently is within a couple thousand active registered voters from that mark, so this could very well happen. Election Day will be held April 28 at your local polling place. Check for the location on your voter registration card or look it up on the Board of Election’s website https://elections.carrollcountymd.gov and click the “Where Do I Vote? link.