Sunset on Dec. 25 in Christian tradition marks the start of the festive season, celebrating the birth of Jesus, that lasts until the eve of the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 5, or 12 days. The carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas” recounts gifts given by one’s true love on each of those 12 days. For myself and others who have an interest in national, state, and local politics and government, our gift will be arriving this April when Maryland’s primary election kicks off.
Early voting for our state’s primary will occur Thursday, April 16, 2020, through Thursday, April 23, 2020. Early voting will take place at the Westminster Senior and Community Center and the South Carroll Swim Club. It is worth noting that if the total number of registered voters exceeds 125,000 after the primary election, a third early voting center, likely at the North Carroll Senior and Community Center, will be required by law to open up for the general election later that year. Keep in mind, Carroll currently is within a couple thousand active registered voters from that mark, so this could very well happen. Election Day will be held April 28 at your local polling place. Check for the location on your voter registration card or look it up on the Board of Election’s website https://elections.carrollcountymd.gov and click the “Where Do I Vote? link.
“Maryland has closed primaries, so the ballots are distributed based on registered party,” said Katherine Berry, the election director of the Carroll County Board of Elections. This means a Republican voter in Carroll County will have a completely different ballot compared to a Democrat or someone registered as a member of another party, for example the Green Party, or as an Independent voter. All registered Republicans and Democrats will have an opportunity to vote for president, House of Representatives, judge of the Circuit Court, delegates to his or her party’s national convention, and Board of Education. On the other hand, “voters registered anything other than Republican or Democrat will receive a nonpartisan ballot that consists only of the Board of Education,” Berry said.
On the Democratic side, there are still more than 12 drummers drumming in the presidential race as of today. By the time Maryland’s primary occurs, more than half of these folks will have dropped out, but their names may still appear on the ballot. On the GOP side, President Trump currently has two Republican challengers who may appear on the ballot in April. Either way, I’ve got a better chance of finding five golden rings than anybody has of defeating our incumbent president in the Republican primary.
Much like the number of turtle doves, Carroll County has two congressional districts — Congressional District 1, encompassing Hampstead, Manchester and Taneytown, represented by Republican Rep. Andy Harris — and Congressional District 8 — including Mount Airy, New Windsor, Union Bridge, Sykesville and Westminster, represented by Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin. Both congressmen already have opponents who have filed to face them in the primary, but as sure as six geese, their challengers will most likely lay an egg.
The race for Circuit Court judge is unique — the same candidates, regardless of their party affiliation, will appear on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots without identifying their party affiliation. If the same candidate wins both ballots, then the race is over. However, if a different candidate wins each ballot, they will face off in November’s General Election. Judge Richard Titus, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the bench earlier this month, is the incumbent judge defending his seat in April’s election.
Both major parties will have national conventions next summer where delegates from all over the nation will vote on their national party platform and elect their party’s presidential nominee. Depending on what Congressional District you live in, Democratic voters will send three or four female delegates and three or four male delegates to the Democratic National Convention. On the Republican side, voters in each of Carroll’s two Congressional Districts will vote for three delegates and three alternate delegates to send to the Republican National Convention.
At the very bottom of the ballot, all voters will have an opportunity to vote for up to two Board of Education (BOE) candidates. The top four calling birds will move onto the General Election where two winners will ultimately be decided. In this nonpartisan race, candidates will not have their party affiliation identified. Republican incumbent and vice president of the BOE, Marsha Herbert, is the only candidate that has filed so far. Another Republican incumbent, BOE President Donna Sivigny, is also up for re-election in 2020, and many hope to see her name on the ballot once again.
Do you have an interest in getting involved in the election process? If you would like to help a particular candidate or party, reach out directly to the candidate or your local party central committee. If you are interested in becoming an election judge, which offers enough compensation to purchase three French hens, then visit https://2020carrollelectionjudge.eventbrite.com to learn more.
I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas or Happy Hanukkah, and receives wonderful presents from their true loves. For me, my partridge in a pear tree will come at 8 p.m. on April 28 when the polls close and election results are announced.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Christopher Tomlinson, a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee, writes from Melrose. Email him at CCTtomlinson@gmail.com.