Tomlinson: Christmas came early for North Carroll with purchase of former high school | COMMENTARY

Following the local Board of Education’s decision to close NCHS’s doors after the 2015-2016 school year, the BOCC became the landlord of the nearly 280,000 square-foot facility and surrounding campus. Over the years, there were various plans for the building including: making it the home of Carroll County Public Schools’ central office; becoming the Sheriff Office’s northern precinct; and installing a turf playing field. However, none of these ideas ever came to fruition. As of today, Sheriff Jim DeWees runs a Police Training Academy on the bottom level and the North Carroll Recreation Council is allowed to use both gymnasiums and the surrounding fields. Unfortunately, most of the building and campus has been unused, leaving many folks in the community worried that the school would remain abandoned forever.