For the past five years, Sen. Bobby Zirkin of Baltimore County has served as the chair of one of the most powerful committees in Annapolis: the Judicial Proceedings Committee. Much like Miller, Zirkin was a Democrat known for his moderate views and for playing a significant role in stopping some of the more far-left-leaning bills from passing in the Senate. Some of the bills that were either killed or gutted in the Judicial Proceedings Committee include 2017’s “Sanctuary State” bill and 2019’s medically assisted suicide bill. Unfortunately, Zirkin announced last week that he will be stepping down from his role as chair and from the Senate as a whole. Carroll County’s Sen. Justin Ready currently serves on the same committee and tweeted that Zirkin “was very fair in how he worked with members from both parties” and that “this is a huge loss for the Maryland Senate.” Zirkin has already been replaced by Sen. Will Smith of Montgomery County. With Smith now running this influential committee that oversees bills involving criminal law and gun control, it is more likely that progressive legislation passes.