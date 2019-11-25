In September, the BOE’s School Calendar Committee announced that it had received almost 10,000 responses to its survey that went out to the public earlier this year to gather feedback on when school should start. Of those surveyed, nearly 53% said they would like to see school always start after Labor Day, about 24% said they would like to decide on a year-to-year basis depending on whether Labor Day falls before or after Sept. 5, and almost 23% said they would like classes to always begin before Labor Day. As a result, three different 2020-21 calendars were drafted and the community was asked to comment on the options over the following 60 days.