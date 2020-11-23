Tomlinson: While we focus on COVID-19, opioid addiction continues to be a deadly problem | COMMENTARY

Last month, I found myself attending a viewing for a friend in his early thirties who passed away as the result of a drug overdose. The scene was all too familiar — a funeral home full of young adults mourning the loss of an individual taken way too soon.
With the COVID-19 pandemic consuming the airwaves and news headlines, talk of the opioid epidemic has fallen by the wayside. Unfortunately, just because folks are not talking about it as much, opioid abuse continues to be a major problem across the country and in Carroll County.
Earlier this month it was reported in the Times that while fatal overdoses decreased slightly in Carroll County in the month of October compared to the same time last year, non-fatal overdoses increased by 17.5% when comparing October 2019 to October 2020. According to data from the Sheriff’s Office, there have been a total of 352 overdoses in Carroll to date in 2020.
The American Medical Association reports that U.S. drug overdose deaths are likely to reach an all-time high in 2020, with more than 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related deaths over the last few months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that the United States will experience over 75,500 drug related deaths this year, breaking last year’s record.
It should come to no surprise that overdose numbers are increasing. The COVID-19 pandemic caused folks to lose their jobs and become stressed, isolated, and depressed, thereby providing the ingredients for a terrible recipe that can lead to drug abuse. In addition, once stay-at-home measures went into effect, addicts who had been attending drug counseling, in-person treatment, or recovery support groups were forced to either attend virtually or lose support altogether.
“As this pandemic begun to unfold, my concern was for senior citizens and those suffering from addiction being ignored,” said County Commissioner Eric Bouchat, who lost his daughter to the opioid epidemic several years ago. “All the social illnesses our community had been dealing with did not disappear during this COVID outbreak and the potential for their expansion is real.”
What can we do during these troubling times to prevent more overdoses and deaths?
First, remember to check on your friends and family. A simple text, email, FaceTime, phone call, or a drive-by hello could make all the difference. With the holidays approaching, it is more essential than ever to remind the people in your life that they are important, especially during this time of isolation.
Second, consider taking training on how to administer naloxone. Naloxone, also known by its brand name, Narcan, is a medication that blocks the effects of opioids and quickly reverses an opioid overdose. Naloxone can save lives and give addicts a second chance to get clean.
The Carroll County Health Department provides free naloxone training that you can complete in a single evening. I attended naloxone training at Manchester’s Immanuel Lutheran Church in 2017, and was not only schooled on how to administer the drug, but was also provided an overdose response kit that included Narcan. Classes are held the third Wednesday of the month in Westminster and individuals should call 410-871-1478 to register. If you belong to an organization interested in having its members receive naloxone training, call 410-876-4449 to schedule a session.
Third, watch and share the new “Heroin Still Kills” movie that was filmed and produced in Carroll County, documenting the downhill journey of opioid addiction. This approximately 30-minute production is a remake of the original “Heroin Kills” education video that was released in 1999. Community showings were presented all over Carroll County in 2019, but anybody can watch the movie by visiting heroinstillkills.com. This emotional short film chronicles how opioid addiction affects the abuser and everybody in his or her life.
Despite COVID-19, people are still abusing drugs and still dying or knocking on death’s door. While the national focus may be on a different subject at this moment, we cannot forget about the scourge of opioid abuse that has destroyed so many lives across the country over the last several years. “Now more than ever we need the compassion, love and understanding of our community to overcome the challenges we face collectively,” Bouchat added.
Of the overdose victims in Carroll County, 33% have been 25 to 34 years old, which was the exact demographic into which my deceased friend fell — an age far too young for anyone to say his final farewell. During these troubling times, while you are taking small measures every day to protect you and your loved ones from the coronavirus, please also remember that drug addiction still exists and that you can take small steps to combat it and help someone you care about who may be suffering from drug abuse.
Christopher Tomlinson, a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee, writes from Melrose. Find him on Facebook at ColumnistChrisTomlinson or email him at CCTtomlinson@gmail.com.