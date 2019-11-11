Instead of coming after his own police officers, Elrich should be doing everything in his power to support them and give them the necessary resources to enforce the law and protect the the residents of the county who elected him to serve. According to a report on 2018 crime released by the Montgomery County police, “The number of rapes reported in 2018 increased 27.8% and has been steadily increasing over the last four years.” At the same time, gang-related violent crimes increased by 27% from 2017 to 2018, largely thanks to the rise of MS-13 in their county. Is this really the right time for Elrich to come down on his officers for accepting a flag that shows support for law enforcement? Montgomery County’s police department has real concerns to address and they need the executive’s full support.