Tomlinson: Local winners, performance of elections board and director, reason for thanks | COMMENTARY

Currently, the governor carefully prepares an annual state budget with the help of Maryland’s Department of Budget and Management. State lawmakers then have an opportunity to review the proposed budget and cut particular budget items, but they cannot move money around. With Question No. 1 passing, General Assembly members will now be able to add items to the budget which will result in reckless and wasteful spending. This constitutional amendment allows the members of the General Assembly to jump from the kiddie table to the adult table in what Gov. Hogan terms “a blatant cash and power grab of multi-billion dollar proportions.”