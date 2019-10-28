Every October, network television airs the Peanuts Halloween cartoon classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” In the special, Linus, accompanied by a somewhat skeptical Sally, spends Halloween night in a pumpkin patch waiting for “the Great Pumpkin” to arrive, bringing gifts to all children who believe in him. Unfortunately for Linus, the Great Pumpkin never materializes and he is ridiculed by the other children.
Two weeks ago, the Kirwan commission’s funding formula workgroup released its recommendation that the State of Maryland and county governments should spend an additional $4 billion combined annually on public education by 2030. What the commission failed to do was explain how the state and its subdivisions will come up with this extra funding. Similar to Linus, supporters of the Kirwan commission, including Democratic state legislators and teachers’ unions, will soon find themselves waiting in the dark for $4 billion that, like the Great Pumpkin, might never materialize.
The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, more commonly referred to as the Kirwan commission, was created by the General Assembly in 2016 to overhaul Maryland’s public education system to allow for it to compete with any education system across the country or world. The 13-member workgroup within the commission was tasked with coming up with a new formula that will provide enough money to give teachers salary raises, create college and career readiness pathways, allow for more counselors and health professionals to be hired, and expand pre-kindergarten programs. The only problem is no thought was given to a funding mechanism.
The workgroup came to the conclusion that public education across the state is underfunded by $4 billion every year. Its recommendation is that by 2030, the state should kick in an additional $2.8 billion each year, and Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore city should drop an extra $1.2 billion altogether annually. The state plans to phase in funding increases each year leading up to 2030, but the counties currently do not have a transition plan in place.
How will the state and counties find this spare change to cover these recommendations? Well … nobody is quite sure. The Kirwan commission has reminded us time and time again that it is not responsible for finding a source for these extra funds. Del. April Rose, a Republican representing Carroll, commented on this new obligation foisted upon local governments, saying, “I feel that overall each county should be able to have the flexibility to implement change that works best for them rather than a huge state mandate.”
In “It’s the Great Pumpkin,” the Peanuts gang bob for apples before Snoopy ruins it for Lucy. Supporters of the commission are playing a very similar childish game. But instead of bobbing for apples, they are bobbing for unappetizing ideas on how the state is going to find an additional $2.8 billion to fund these recommendations every year. Ideas include legalizing and taxing sports gambling and recreational marijuana, and taxing online retail transactions. What the supporters do not want to say is that the only way the state is going to actually come up with this money is by further increasing the state’s income and sales taxes. Most Maryland taxpayers would rather lock lips with a beagle over an apple rather than open up their wallets and hand over even more of their hard-earned money to the state.
Gov. Larry Hogan has not held back about where he stands on the issue and whether he would entertain raising taxes on Marylanders to fund these recommendations. “The Kirwan Tax Hike Commission is hellbent on spending billions more than we can afford, and legislators are refusing to come clean about where the money is going to come from,” the governor said in a news release dated Oct. 15. “And we will not impose billions in crippling State and local tax increases on Marylanders.”
The commission expects Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore city to foot a big portion of the bill as well. By the time 2030 rolls around, Baltimore County will need to spend an additional $88.4 million each year; Anne Arundel, $98.8 million; Montgomery, $262.7 million; Baltimore city, $329.4 million; and Prince George’s, $360.9 million. Keep in mind that if Baltimore city has to spend an extra $329 million each year on education, the city’s overall annual budget could increase by over 10%. This is the same city where dozens of schools lack air conditioning, the same city that was forced to close about 50 schools in a single day last month due to hot weather. Where in the world does a city that is already living on a shoe-string budget think they will find a cool $329 million lying around? Good grief!
Much like Charlie Brown when he goes trick-or-treating in the animated TV special, taxpayers should expect to receive nothing but rocks after the Democrats in the legislature get done pulling their trick. Del. Haven Shoemaker, also a Carroll Republican, added, “With Kirwan, the only folks getting any treats will be the teachers’ unions.”
It is interesting to note that the formula presented by the commission concluded that Carroll County’s government will not be required to pony up any additional money. Carroll’s Board of County Commissioners already provide Carroll County Public Schools with more funding than what is required by state law. Although it is great to hear that Carroll is in much better shape than most other counties, everything regarding the formula and these costs could change.
The workgroup’s recommendations still need the full approval of the entire commission. After that, the recommendations will be subject to tinkering by the Democratic majority in the General Assembly, including legislators representing Baltimore city and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, which will have to dig deep to meet the funding formula as currently proposed. Some version of the funding formula might or might not become law by the time the legislative session ends in April.
Even if Carroll County’s government is not forced to invest more money into education, the state absolutely will have to. One way or another, Carroll residents will end up paying.
The money to fully fund the Kirwan commission’s present recommendations will never appear, just like Linus’ unseen holiday hero. Sally, after waiting in the patch with Linus all night, yelled, “I’m a fool — you block-head!” when the Great Pumpkin did not show up. Maryland residents also need to raise a ruckus with their elected representatives and let them know they will not be fooled as easily.