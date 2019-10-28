In “It’s the Great Pumpkin,” the Peanuts gang bob for apples before Snoopy ruins it for Lucy. Supporters of the commission are playing a very similar childish game. But instead of bobbing for apples, they are bobbing for unappetizing ideas on how the state is going to find an additional $2.8 billion to fund these recommendations every year. Ideas include legalizing and taxing sports gambling and recreational marijuana, and taxing online retail transactions. What the supporters do not want to say is that the only way the state is going to actually come up with this money is by further increasing the state’s income and sales taxes. Most Maryland taxpayers would rather lock lips with a beagle over an apple rather than open up their wallets and hand over even more of their hard-earned money to the state.