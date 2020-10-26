Tomlinson: Through perfect storm of complications, school board listening to community | COMMENTARY

However, for the teachers and staff whose leave does not require them to work in any capacity, CCPS has been forced to bring in qualified, long-term substitutes or new permanent teachers and staff. If adding a large number of new hires at one time with little turnaround sounds problematic, try adding the requirements of House Bill (HB) 486, that went into effect in July 2019, to the mix. HB486 was designed to prevent child sexual abuse and sexual misconduct by requiring schools to do extensive background and employment history checks on any applicants who will have direct contact with minors. While the goal of the legislation is laudable, there is no doubt that it tacks on a significant amount of extra time to the hiring process, especially the time it takes other school systems to respond to CCPS with confirmation of an applicant’s employment history.