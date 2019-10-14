Fear not — Comcast has already come up with some creative ways for Carroll County residents to get around needing the Westminster service center. For those who still want to pay their bill in person, customers can now visit any Western Union location, and pay the associated costs for using that service. Customers who need to return equipment have been advised to stop at one of Carroll’s three UPS locations and wait patiently as new equipment comes in the mail. For locals who still want to visit a physical Comcast service center to speak with a real employee, they have been encouraged to make a light 30- to 90-minute round trip (depending on where you live in Carroll) to visit the service centers in Owings Mills or Frederick.