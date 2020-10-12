Tomlinson: BOE, Circuit Court would be frightful without Herbert, Sivigny, Titus | COMMENTARY

However, it is important to note that this election is unlike others in the past in that there are several different ways to cast your vote. For folks who prefer to vote by using a mail-in ballot, applications must be received by the Board of Elections by October 20. Once you fill out your mail-in ballot, you can either mail it back, postmarked on or before November 3rd, or drop it off at one of six drop boxes between now and Nov. 3. Early voting will take place at the Westminster Senior Activities Center and the South Carroll Swim Club from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Finally, Election Day is on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can choose to vote at any of Carroll County’s 13 voting centers on actual Election day. Most importantly, the last day to register to vote is tomorrow, Oct. 13. For more details, visit elections.carrollcountymd.gov.