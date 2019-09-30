Tomlinson: Pregnancy Support Center keeps crucial services in Carroll

Realizing that the new center would need organizational support and guidance, the staff sought out the Community Foundation of Carroll County (CFCC). The CFCC took on PSC as a “fund” and provided it with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, which allows donations to the PSC to be tax deductible. Additionally, the CFCC oversees all of PSC’s funds, assists with its marketing, handles its payroll, manages its tax filings and provides legal support. PSC’s director, Jodi O’Connell, commented, “We would not have been able to open up as soon as we did without the help of the CFCC.”