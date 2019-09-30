Tomlinson: Pregnancy Support Center keeps crucial services in Carroll

In May, the staff at the Westminster branch of a network of pregnancy support centers was informed by their parent organization that the Westminster branch would be closed on June 30 — permanently.
The staff knew for some time that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the Pennsylvania-based organization, Tender Care, to juggle its different centers, especially its lone Maryland branch, but the decision by Maryland’s General Assembly to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour was the final straw.
The Westminster staff understood first-hand that the services the branch provided to the community since 2012 were essential and must continue — vital services including ultrasounds, options counseling, pregnancy tests and parenting classes provided at no cost. The branch also provided much-needed baby supplies, new and used maternity and baby clothes, and, in an emergency, diapers and formula. The staff also connected folks with other local organizations such as Catholic Charities’ Head Start of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff, and provided referrals for adoption, medical care, insurance, food, housing and public assistance.
In an effort to carry on that critically important mission, the Westminster-based staff and Advisory Council of the Tender Care center, began to build the foundation of what would become the brand-new Pregnancy Support Center of Carroll County (PSC).
Before June of 2019, the staff at Westminster center was not solely responsible for raising funds or seeking donations. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the new organization raised $45,000 in less than two months — money needed to transition out from under the umbrella of its former parent organization.
Realizing that the new center would need organizational support and guidance, the staff sought out the Community Foundation of Carroll County (CFCC). The CFCC took on PSC as a “fund” and provided it with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, which allows donations to the PSC to be tax deductible. Additionally, the CFCC oversees all of PSC’s funds, assists with its marketing, handles its payroll, manages its tax filings and provides legal support. PSC’s director, Jodi O’Connell, commented, “We would not have been able to open up as soon as we did without the help of the CFCC.”
As an added blessing, the entire paid and volunteer staff of the center agreed to stay on as it completed its transition. On July 9, the new PSC of Carroll County opened its doors. Since the relaunch, 251 appointments have been made and 97 clients have been served. The center continues to be a faith-based organization that does not perform or refer for abortions.
Most clients who come to the center have already chosen to carry and parent their children. “Those that are undecided are usually frightened, feel as if they have no choice, and are often being pressured by another individual,” said PSC’s medical director, Jennifer Murphy, M.D. “We do not shame clients or use scare tactics. We educate our clients and let them know that they have options, including adoption,” Murphy told me.
PSC still offers the same services the Westminster center always had, and also plans to offer some new services thanks to a grant it was recently awarded. The grant will allow PSC’s parenting program to become tailor-made for each client and will be accessible online. The grant will also provide the staff with opportunities for continuing education.
The services provided by the PSC are used by a wide assortment of individuals including, first-time mothers, multi-time mothers, single fathers, married and unmarried couples, and grandparents. Clients vary in age, with the average age being 25 years old. Clients are often referred to the center by the Carroll County Health Department, Carroll Hospital Center’s Obstetrics navigators, local nonprofits such as Head Start, and, best of all, word of mouth from satisfied clients. Some clients might be between jobs, others might be new to the area and unaware of what resources are available, and some clients are the less fortunate or homeless.
Although PSC quickly found its footing and made its first steps, the organization still needs the support of the community in order to provide its services. Monetary donations can be made by visiting carrollpregnancy.org. Diapers, pull-ups, new and used baby and maternity clothes, baby food, and formula are always accepted at the center, located at 95 Carroll St. Suite 101 in Westminster, across from Bowman’s Home & Garden. If you are able to donate your time instead of money and goods, volunteers are needed at the center Monday through Thursday.
For anyone interested in learning more about PSC, the center will be hosting an “Open House” on Oct. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at its headquarters on Carroll Street. There will be live music, local food, door prizes and activities for kids. RSVP by emailing laura@carrollpregnancy.org.
Like most of Carroll’s nonprofits, the new Pregnancy Support Center of Carroll County plays an essential role in improving the quality of life for our residents. Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of its control, the center was almost terminated this past June. Thanks to the dedication of the center staff, the Advisory Council and the community, a new organization was born to ensure that crucial pregnancy-related services continue to be provided in Carroll. “We never had any doubt that the center would continue on,” O’Connell added.