Tomlinson: How the US chooses its president: An electoral college primer | COMMENTARY

After the presidential election takes place, the party whose candidate won all of that state’s electoral votes, except Maine and Nebraska, which proportionally allocate electoral votes, sends its electors to its state capital on the Monday after the second Wednesday in December to officially cast their electoral votes. 33 states, including Maryland and D.C. require by law for electors to vote for the candidate of the party for whom he or she pledged to vote. In other states, “faithless electors” can go rogue and vote for an alternative candidate. Finally, a joint session of Congress is held on Jan. 6 where the electoral votes are counted and a winner is officially declared. If no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes, the House of Representatives elects the president from the three candidates who received the most electoral votes. Each state delegation has one vote.