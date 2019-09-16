Tomlinson: Here’s hoping Friends of Liberty Reservoir, Baltimore can find ‘happy’ middle on trails

Some residents have also expressed concerns that, because of the closing of these fire roads, first-responders will now be unable to travel to certain parts of Liberty Reservoir, which could be troublesome if a hunter were to be injured or if there was a forest fire. Another major concern expressed by residents was the fear of committing a crime without even knowing it. Presently, most Liberty Reservoir visitors have no idea which fire roads are open and which are not. Most of the trails and fire roads are interconnected and unmapped. A law-abiding hiking enthusiast could easily and unintentionally end up walking on a forbidden fire road and suddenly find himself or herself being pursued as an outlaw.