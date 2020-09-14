Tomlinson: Looking for a place to live? Carroll County leads the way in commonsense governing | COMMENTARY

“Play Ball this Fall.” After moving Maryland into Stage Three, Hogan said, “It is the position of the state of Maryland that our young people should have the opportunity to play sports this fall.” On Sept. 2, Carroll County announced that recreational youth tackle football, basketball, and wrestling would be permitted to resume. For other counties, recreational youth sports will remain shut down. Following the governor’s announcement, Baltimore City’s Recreation and Parks Department proclaimed that beginning Sept.16, “Youth athletic programs and permits will be suspended due to the health and safety of the participants.” In Baltimore County, youth tackle football has been replaced with flag football for the time being. Prior to Carroll County’s Sept. 2 announcement, football parents and players held a rally at the county office building which was attended by Commissioner Eric Bouchat and Del. Haven Shoemaker. Bouchat explained perfectly why athletics are so important so our youth when he told the Times, “The kids … talked about how wonderful sports are in developing their character and their competition.”