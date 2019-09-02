Tomlinson: Dart decision a reminder to Left-leaning legislators that their anti-business actions have consequences

Once left-leaning legislators were tired of patting themselves on the back, the rest of us were left to wonder what would the consequences of this legislation be? We all heard the fears and concerns expressed by interested parties. For carryout Styrofoam containers, restaurant owners said it will cost around $1 more per container to use more eco-friendly alternatives. Money-tight public school systems will need to replace their styrofoam trays and cups. Maryland’s Department of Legislative Services estimated that it will cost Baltimore County Public Schools over $300,000 and Anne Arundel County Public Schools believe it will cost nearly $700,000 to comply with the ban.