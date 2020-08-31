Tomlinson: Long road from watching 2016 RNC on TV to Fort McHenry for ’breathtaking’ night | COMMENTARY

Last Wednesday, on the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), I sat in Fort McHenry waiting for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at the site that played a key role in the Battle of Baltimore during the War of 1812 and the battle that also inspired Francis Scott Key to write our national anthem, the “Star-Spangled Banner.” At 10:32 p.m., the vice president was introduced, and as he took the podium I could not help but think of the events in 2020 that led me to being there.
After watching the 2016 RNC from an Ocean City motel room, I knew that I wanted to attend the next RNC as a convention delegate if Donald Trump was up for re-election in 2020. For the 2020 RNC, Maryland was allocated 38 delegates with 11 of the delegates being chosen by over 300 Republican Central Committee members from around the state at the MDGOP’s spring convention. This past January, I started traveling Maryland to introduce myself to the men and women who make up Maryland’s 24 Republican Central Committees, consisting of 23 counties and Baltimore City.
Before the pandemic struck, I was able to speak in person to 12 committees, including some in counties the farthest away, Garrett and Worcester County. Once the pandemic struck in March, I was able to meet virtually with seven more committees. One day before the MDGOP’s spring convention, I was honored to receive the endorsement of President Trump’s campaign. Finally, on May 16, the Convention was held virtually, and I was elected to attend the 2020 RNC Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, as an official delegate.
On June 11, it was announced that the majority of the 2020 RNC was being moved to Jacksonville, Florida, due to restrictions put in place by North Carolina’s governor. Finally, on July 23, the very same day I booked my hotel room, President Trump announced the convention would not take place in Florida but would be virtual instead. The actual nomination portion of the convention would still take place in Charlotte, but only six delegates from each state or territory would be allowed to attend and carry proxy votes for the absent delegates.
I began to accept that I would once again be watching the convention on television. However, two weeks ago rumors were circulating that the vice president would give his RNC speech from Fort McHenry. On August 20, it was officially announced that Pence would speak to approximately 100 guests. I was shocked when I received an invitation to the event a few days later.
I arrived at the Hotel Indigo in Baltimore City at 5 p.m. and was part of the first group of attendees to be shuttled to Fort McHenry. The production crew was still getting prepared for the night’s speech as I entered the fort. Being there early, I had a chance to meet and mingle with some special guests including some distinguished veterans, President Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Once the convention telecast went live at 8:30 p.m., I took my seat in the third row. After two hours of watching some amazing speeches and video packages, the vice president arrived in the Marine Two helicopter and made his way to the podium.
The vice president delivered a fiery speech highlighting the triumphs of Trump’s first term and underlining the importance of this election. After speaking for 40 minutes, the veep ended his speech and the night appeared to be over. Suddenly, “Hail to the Chief” came over the speakers, a tune played for only one person. Before I could see the president, I saw the first lady coming around the corner in a hot pink dress, and on her arm was Donald J. Trump, who was excited to see his supporters. However, the surprises were not over!
As soon as the president got on the stage, an announcer told us to welcome country music star Trace Adkins to sing the national anthem. To hear Adkins sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” under the towering American flag raised high above the very place that inspired the song was truly breathtaking. I then made my way up to the front where both Trump and Pence took the time to meet guests and take pictures.
As I arrived home in Carroll County at almost 2 a.m., I could not believe what I had just experienced. The road to get to this once-in-a-lifetime night was full of bumps, potholes, detours and even a complete shutdown, but the final destination made it all worth it. Like the Grateful Dead sang in its 1970′s classic Truckin’, “What a long strange trip it’s been.”
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Christopher Tomlinson, a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee, writes from Melrose. Find him on Facebook at ColumnistChrisTomlinson or email him at CCTtomlinson@gmail.com.