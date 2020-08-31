Tomlinson: Long road from watching 2016 RNC on TV to Fort McHenry for ’breathtaking’ night | COMMENTARY

The vice president delivered a fiery speech highlighting the triumphs of Trump’s first term and underlining the importance of this election. After speaking for 40 minutes, the veep ended his speech and the night appeared to be over. Suddenly, “Hail to the Chief” came over the speakers, a tune played for only one person. Before I could see the president, I saw the first lady coming around the corner in a hot pink dress, and on her arm was Donald J. Trump, who was excited to see his supporters. However, the surprises were not over!