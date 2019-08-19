Tomlinson: Say ‘cheers’ to craft beer industry in Carroll County and Maryland

Maryland is fermenting as a rising powerhouse in the craft beer brewing industry. According to the Brewers Association trade group, as of 2017, breweries in the Free State had an economic impact of over $910 million. Traditionally, Maryland was not always friendly to small-time brewers, but in recent years lawmakers have tapped a series of bills easing restrictions on micro- and medium-sized brewers. Only a few years ago Maryland limited sales for brewery taprooms set at 500 barrels per year. In 2017, the limit was increased to 3,000 barrels and in April 2019, Gov. Larry Hogan signed the Brewery Modernization Act, which increased the sales limit to 5,000 barrels per year. Carroll beer enthusiasts will soon be able to enjoy local craft beer regardless of which part of the county they call home.