Tomlinson: Amid the bad news, plenty of reasons for Carroll County residents to smile | COMMENTARY

Nothing brings a smile to my face like finding fun and free local entertainment. This summer, my family and I have been visiting Carroll County’s many public swimming holes that allow you to relax and cool off — for free! Prior to this year, I had never checked out these natural treasures and wish I had sooner. In the last few months, we have visited the McKeldin Area at Patapsco Valley State Park in Marriottsville, Big Pipe Creek at the Silver Run-Union Mills Lions Club community park, Little Patapsco River in Sykesville, and the South Branch of the Patapsco River at Henryton Road in Marriottsville. Only Morgan Run in Gamber is left on our list, and we hope to make it there for a cool dip before the summer ends. And if swimming in a natural creek or river does not float your boat, there is still one public pool open this year in Carroll County, the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club community swimming pool.