Tomlinson: Amid the bad news, plenty of reasons for Carroll County residents to smile | COMMENTARY

There have not been many things worth celebrating in our county as of late. In the past few weeks, folks in Carroll saw recreational tackle football, basketball and wrestling get sacked, dunked on, and pinned respectively for the fall. School students will start class virtually in September. Voters will have significantly fewer polling places to cast ballots at in November’s general election.
Now for some good news. Last week was National Smile Week. Although it might be far easier to frown over the sour and dour headlines that bombard our brains on a daily basis, let us instead look at a few positive things happening in Carroll County that are worth smiling over.
In the 2019 Legislative Session in Annapolis, Democrat legislators in the General Assembly passed a bill banning polystyrene foam containers, often referred to as Styrofoam. Shortly after this bill passed, international food-packaging products manufacturer, Dart Container Corporation, decided that it would close its 1 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located less than one mile outside of the town limits of Hampstead, and relocate to Delaware. Once again, Small Town USA was left dealing with the aftershock of the unintended real-life consequences of bad legislation.
My fear that Hampstead would once again be stuck with another large, empty building for many years, such as the former North Carroll High School or the Hampstead School, was quickly unfounded last week when news broke that Penguin Random House signed a multi-year lease to use the site as a book distribution center. This is great news for the local real estate market and local businesses who one hopes will reap the benefits from the jobs that come from this global-publishing conglomerate moving into the building.
Nothing brings a smile to my face like finding fun and free local entertainment. This summer, my family and I have been visiting Carroll County’s many public swimming holes that allow you to relax and cool off — for free! Prior to this year, I had never checked out these natural treasures and wish I had sooner. In the last few months, we have visited the McKeldin Area at Patapsco Valley State Park in Marriottsville, Big Pipe Creek at the Silver Run-Union Mills Lions Club community park, Little Patapsco River in Sykesville, and the South Branch of the Patapsco River at Henryton Road in Marriottsville. Only Morgan Run in Gamber is left on our list, and we hope to make it there for a cool dip before the summer ends. And if swimming in a natural creek or river does not float your boat, there is still one public pool open this year in Carroll County, the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club community swimming pool.
Recently, Carroll’s most southern municipalities have managed to make big strides and receive recognition for their success despite the global pandemic of COVID-19. Officials and residents of the Town of Mount Airy were thrilled last weekend to cut the ribbon and open up the Simpson-Baker-Bowlus Pop Up Park, in what was formerly the parking lot of the historic First National Bank building. The Town hopes to use the space for its annual Spring Fling, Fall Festival, and other events that local businesses and organizations wish to organize. Additionally, the Town Council voted last month to build an all-inclusive playground at Watkins Park in memory of Town resident Heather Zujkowski, who was slain in a domestic violence incident in April of this year. The new playground will be compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, allowing children of all abilities to play on the equipment.
Meanwhile, Sykesville was awarded the title of “Best Main Street of America” according to the Independent We Stand organization. The prize includes a number of gift certificates, but most importantly, a cash prize of $25,000, which the executive director of the Downtown Sykesville Connection has said will go to Sykesville’s small businesses. Before this year, Sykesville also won the title of “Coolest Small Town in America” by Budget Magazine in 2016.
Although it is easier to complain and be angry about current affairs in our nation and even on a local level, we must not forget to celebrate and appreciate the positive things happening right here in Carroll County. For today only, think about smiling and enjoying something in this world before getting back to telling off your cousin on Facebook for sharing some fake news. Besides, several different medical studies have shown that smiling not only improves your mood, but can help lower your blood pressure, decrease your stress level, strengthen your immune system, improve your relationships, and best of all, make you look younger.
Christopher Tomlinson, a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee, writes from Melrose. Email him at CCTtomlinson@gmail.com.