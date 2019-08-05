Tomlinson: Want to celebrate International Clown Week? Look no further than these Maryland politicians.

No time for fooling around — International Clown Week is almost over.
Running from Aug. 1 through 7, this weeklong celebration began in 1971 after being declared by a congressional resolution that was signed by President Nixon. Although the week is intended to celebrate clowns the world over, I would like to recognize some Maryland jokers who have recently outdone themselves when it comes to buffoonery.
Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Raise the Wage Act, which would raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2025. Small business owners and consumers can thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has made it clear that he does not intend to take the bill to the floor of the Senate. Foolishly, this joke of a bill was co-sponsored by all seven of Maryland’s Democratic congressmen, including Rep. Jamie Raskin, whose district includes about half of Carroll County.
These seven gentleman representing Maryland in our nation’s capital decided to ignore the Congressional Budget Office’s report that said that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would lift 1.3 million Americans out of poverty but at the same time could leave another 1.3 million Americans unemployed. Although it has been a decade since the federal minimum wage was last raised, to more than double it over the course of six years would be silly.
After the actions of the Democrats in Maryland’s General Assembly last legislative session, it only makes sense that our Democratic congressmen would follow suit. This past spring, our state legislators passed — over Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto — a bill that will raise Maryland’s minimum wage from $10.10 per hour to $15 per hour by 2025, starting with an increase to $11 an hour as of Jan. 1, 2020. This hike will not benefit residents of the Old Line State, and it certainly will not benefit folks in the rest of the country.
If the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus had not closed shop in 2017, I would have recommended these seven representatives for jobs with the once world-famous traveling circus.
Another Marylander who would give Bozo the Clown a run for his money is our state’s attorney general, Brian Frosh. Since Donald Trump took office in 2016, Frosh has dedicated all of his time and used our tax dollars to sue the president and his administration. In 2018 alone, Frosh filed or joined over a dozen lawsuits against President Trump.
In June 2017, Frosh and the attorney general of the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against our commander in chief, claiming that he is actively violating the U.S. Constitution’s domestic and foreign emoluments clauses by continuing to do business with state and foreign governments while serving as president. After two long years and untold tax dollars wasted, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals decided a few weeks ago to unanimously toss out the lawsuit because Frosh and his D.C. counterpart lacked legal standing. Frosh was unable to convince the three-judge panel that Maryland and the District of Columbia have been harmed because of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.
After being rebuked in federal court, one wonders whether Frosh is now ready to do the job he was elected to do? Maybe he could use his time and our hard-earned money to do more to help solve the scourge of the opioid epidemic by pursuing the drug manufacturers in court with the same vigor he went after the president. However, Frosh is not done clowning around. After the case was thrown out, Frosh said in a joint statement with the District of Columbia’s attorney general, “We have not and will not abandon our efforts to hold President Trump accountable for violating the Nation’s original anti-corruption laws."
Despite this devastating loss, Frosh does not appear to have taken a hint that his comedic performance is ready to receive the stage hook.
Not to be outdone when it comes to tomfoolery, Republican Del. Rick Impallaria reminded his constituents in Baltimore and Harford County last week why he should stop legislating and attend clown college instead. Earlier this year, Impallaria sued four members of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee, including a teenage committee member. After a lengthy career full of controversies and criminal convictions, Impallaria tried to claim that the Central Committee members defamed him at a committee meeting held in early 2019. At last Thursday’s hearing, Impallaria failed to even show up. The judge was quick to dismiss the case and grant a motion for summary judgement in favor of the defendants, putting an end to this dog and pony show.
“Send in the Clowns,” written in 1973 and recorded by many artists including Frank Sinatra, could be the theme song for the jesters mentioned above. “Where are the clowns; quick, send in the clowns; don’t bother, they’re here” — right here in Maryland.