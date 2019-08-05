Tomlinson: Want to celebrate International Clown Week? Look no further than these Maryland politicians.

After being rebuked in federal court, one wonders whether Frosh is now ready to do the job he was elected to do? Maybe he could use his time and our hard-earned money to do more to help solve the scourge of the opioid epidemic by pursuing the drug manufacturers in court with the same vigor he went after the president. However, Frosh is not done clowning around. After the case was thrown out, Frosh said in a joint statement with the District of Columbia’s attorney general, “We have not and will not abandon our efforts to hold President Trump accountable for violating the Nation’s original anti-corruption laws."