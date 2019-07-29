Tomlinson: Kudos to Carroll for progress made on opioids; let’s make sure trend continues

On the treatment front of the battle, Carroll County government’s Recovery Support Services (RSS) program, managed by Mountain Manor Treatment Centers, offers crisis beds to addicts for a maximum of 10 days. While staying at its Sykesville facility, each individual receives a mental health assessment and evaluation and works with staff to develop a unique service and discharge plan. Unfortunately, RSS’s crisis beds are at maximum capacity. For any family or friend who has tried to help a loved one fight addiction, every second matters when it comes to getting an addict into treatment. Thanks to the efforts of the commissioners and Health Department, the RSS will soon be increasing its number of beds. These extra beds will allow those in need to get in the door sooner and get on the road to recovery.