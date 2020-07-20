Tomlinson: 2020 primary election was a disaster; Hogan’s plan for the general is sound | COMMENTARY

It comes as no surprise that Baltimore was the epicenter of most of the problems surrounding the mail-in ballots. There were major complications with the vendor hired to print and send the ballots out; for example, it claimed ballots were sent when they had not been. On Election Night, the State Board of Elections website showed that challenger Paris Bienert had 98% of the vote compared to 2% for Councilman Zeke Cohen in the District 1 race for City Council, which was obviously an error. The city’s partial election results were then pulled down from the web so ballots could be processed by hand because misprinted ballots were causing errors as they were scanned.