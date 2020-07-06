Tomlinson: Don’t erase history, remember figures like Charles Carroll, Francis Scott Key for all their deeds l COMMENTARY

Slavery is a horrible stain on the historical fabric of our Republic. However, those who contributed so much to building our nation should be remembered for all their deeds, good and evil. Memorials to them are historical artifacts and should be preserved to teach lessons about both virtue and vice to all Americans. Those who would erase part of history usually are not satisfied until they erase all of history and replace it with their chosen ideology, and history shows that often leads to the violent erasure of folks that remember history.