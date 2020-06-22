Tomlinson: Defund police dream of anarchists, media, some elected officials could become our nightmare

Baltimore City has seen 27,280 residents, or 4% of its population leave the city since 2010. Every person I have ever met who moved out of the city expressed concerns about crime and public safety as the reason for leaving. Please explain how getting rid of the police will make the city safer. According to The Baltimore Sun, the city ended 2019 with 348 homicides on record, breaking its annual per capita homicide record. The idea of stripping millions of dollars from a police department that is desperately trying to stem a tidal wave of shootings and homicides is ludicrous.