Tomlinson: Carroll County handled election well, though in-person voting remains ideal

Based on the results reported so far, Sivigny and Herbert are neck-and-neck in the quest to earn the title of top vote-getter. Either way, both of these women, along with Virginia Harrison and Stephanie Brooks, are on track to move on to the general election to battle it out for two spots. In the race for Circuit Court judge, it appears likely that Judge Titus will win the Republican primary and Laura Morton will win the Democratic primary, and the two will face off in November’s election.