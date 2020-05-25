Tomlinson: Which local leaders are hitting it out of the park, or striking out, during pandemic?

At last Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, Board Vice President Marsha Herbert made a passionate plea to have the Board’s lawyer send the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel a letter asking for interpretive guidance regarding the Governor’s executive order. The Board unanimously voted in favor of Herbert’s motion. If Carroll churches are currently allowed to hold outdoor religious services with less than 250 people, I do not see why each school could not host graduation on their football field, spread out over the course of a week. The graduation days could be divided up based on last names and each student could have two guests in attendance. Even with staff, less than 250 people would be there every day.