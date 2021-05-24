Tomlinson: Republicans made election partisan in an effort to liberate ‘Wokeminster’ from liberal leaders | COMMENTARY

In 2010, the Council raised property taxes by 33%, which Wack lists as one of his greatest accomplishments during his four terms on the council. In 2015, under Wack’s leadership, the city took out a $21 million loan to get the city into the business of forcing fiber optic internet down the throats of residents, a decision that the chief apologist felt the need to explain in an opinion piece in last week’s newspaper. In 2019, Pecoraro’s city Ordinance No. 911 was passed, which bans businesses from providing single-use plastic bags to customers, something you only see passed in the likes of Baltimore City and Montgomery County. And in 2021, an anti-business green/sustainable purchasing ordinance was introduced.