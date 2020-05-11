Tomlinson: A conservative estimate about the best choices in the 2020 primary

The race for Circuit Court judge is slightly different — the candidates, regardless of party affiliation, appear on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots without identifying party affiliation. Judge Richard Titus, appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the bench, is the incumbent judge, and is the sole candidate worthy of your vote. Judge Titus has been a Carroll County resident since 1992, and practiced law in Westminster for over two decades starting in 1994. Titus is the only candidate to have been deemed highly qualified by the Trial Court Nominating Commission twice and has received the endorsement of State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Sheriff Jim DeWees, Carroll County’s District 5 Delegation, Carroll’s Fraternal Order of Police, the Carroll County Bar Association and the Maryland Bar Association. Unlike his challengers, we need not speculate how Judge Titus would perform in the job if elected, because he already has a proven track record after serving on the bench for three years.