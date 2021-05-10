Tomlinson: Some Oscar-worthy moments from an otherwise horrible to watch legislative session | COMMENTARY

Unlike viewers who were shocked to see the “Best Actor” award go to Anthony Hopkins, nobody should be surprised to learn that Sen. Justin Ready’s “Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act” passed and will now become law. According to Ready, “the Bill establishes a right for student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) and requires Maryland’s University System to adopt and implement guidelines related to the physical and mental health and academic well-being of student athletes.” I have never understood why the NCAA was able to deny student athletes the right to earn money via their NIL and this bill helped change that for collegiate athletes in Maryland.