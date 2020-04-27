Tomlinson: Regarding expensive Kirwan bill, Democrats need to understand ‘we cannot afford it now’

Unexpectedly, the lady Maryland hit an iceberg in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, forcing the General Assembly to cut session short for the first time since the Civil War. One day before adjourning, despite concerns expressed by Gov. Larry Hogan, Republican legislators, and taxpayers across the state, the Democrats decided to continue playing the same song and passed the Blueprint bill. Democratic legislators were essentially telling themselves, “Ignore the water that is creeping up over our ankles — we have to pick out new deck chairs!”