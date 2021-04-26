Tomlinson: Stating the case for voters to choose Dillion for Westminster mayor | COMMENTARY

Early in the forum, the moderator, Carroll County Times editor Bob Blubaugh, asked each candidate how they were best equipped to balance the city’s budget and fix the business climate. Dillon explained that as a businessman for the last 25 years, he has experienced three acquisitions and mergers and managed to help keep ARC profitable during the pandemic without losing many employees. He stressed that the city needs to start looking at its assets, to determine how they are being used, and to begin dispersing unused assets. Dillon also mentioned that he can use his business relationships, including ARC’s 8,000 clients in the Washington Metropolitan area, to help bring new businesses to Westminster.