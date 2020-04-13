Tomlinson: Enforcing the law from home not an option for Sheriff’s Office personnel

It has been almost one month since the coronavirus began spreading throughout Maryland. The lives of everyone in Carroll County have significantly changed over this time, especially in regard to employment. Most servers and bartenders in the restaurant and bar industry are now out of work. Teachers are trying to get comfortable with educating their students from a distance. For some, teleworking from home has become the new norm for the foreseeable future, but for the men and women in law enforcement, enforcing the law from home is not an option.
I recently spoke with Sheriff Jim DeWees, who has led Carroll’s primary law-enforcement entity since December 2014, about the recent COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected his department and his deputies’ duties. The sheriff made it clear that despite the fact that a life-threatening virus has spread across the globe, crime never ceases and law enforcement never shuts down.
Although the Sheriff's Office is still fully operational, the agency has had to change its standard operating procedures for the time being and has adopted new measures to protect its deputies, employees, and the public.
First, DeWees established two decontamination centers, one at the former North Carroll High School, and the other at Central Booking in Westminster. These centers allow the deputies to decontaminate their uniforms, equipment, vehicles, and even themselves, to decrease the spread of COVID-19.
Second, DeWees implemented a schedule of 14-day rotations for his deputies. By putting this new temporary work schedule in place, the Sheriff has decreased the possibility of all of his deputies becoming infected if the coronavirus was to spread throughout the agency. By having half of the deputies off for 14 days, they are essentially undergoing a fourteen-day self-quarantine.
Third, the civilians who work at the Sheriff’s Office were quickly allowed to work from home or telework so that the agency is able to continue to recruit, train, and provide human resources & personnel services.
Fourth, the Sheriff’s Office is also trying to protect the inmates of the Carroll County Detention Center from being exposed to the coronavirus. A transport unit was put in place which allows deputies to transport inmates to Central Booking in a transport van, as compared to a normal patrol car, allowing the deputies to put more space between themselves and the inmates. Additionally, all of the correctional deputies have their temperatures checked and receive an evaluation at the start of their shifts and before having contact with the inmates.
Sheriff DeWees has also made an effort to lower the present number of inmates in the Detention Center. As the virus began to spread, the Sheriff met with the officials from the State’s Attorney’s and Public Defender’s Offices and they were able to identify a handful of inmates who could be released for home detention that represented a low or minimal risk to public safety. The sheriff also returned some inmates to Garret County who were being detained in Westminster while Garrett’s detention center received renovations. Finally, with crime and arrests decreasing during this public health emergency, the sheriff was able to lower the jail’s population by approximately 25 inmates.
DeWees did confirm that crime and arrests are down in the county compared to this time last year. However, with so many businesses closed, he expressed a concern for all of the empty commercial buildings, and his deputies will be dedicating time to keeping an eye on vacant buildings to prevent burglaries and vandalism.
Since Gov. Hogan gave local health officers the authority to require businesses to comply with social distancing guidelines or risk getting shut down, the Sheriff’s Office has been assisting health officers as they ensure that businesses are compliant. DeWees commented that no business has been shut down and that every business has been exceedingly cooperative.
On the bright side, with the courts and public schools closed, the deputies who normally work at those locations are now available for patrol. In addition, DeWees said that the deputy absentee rate is “virtually zero” at this moment. Furthermore, the Carroll County Health Department has assigned a health official to serve as a liaison to the Sheriff’s Office. “This health official has become invaluable to us,” remarked DeWees.
The sheriff also appreciates the tremendous support the community has been giving his office. Between a resident ordering pizzas for the deputies to a local business owner working tirelessly to craft masks for the deputies, DeWees is thankful for the support.
As the sheriff and his officers continue to work day in and day out, even with the threat of COVID-19, the citizens of Carroll County should be grateful to have such dedicated men and women serving them in law enforcement.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Christopher Tomlinson, a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee, writes from Melrose. Email him at CCTtomlinson@gmail.com.