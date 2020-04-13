Tomlinson: Enforcing the law from home not an option for Sheriff’s Office personnel

It has been almost one month since the coronavirus began spreading throughout Maryland. The lives of everyone in Carroll County have significantly changed over this time, especially in regard to employment. Most servers and bartenders in the restaurant and bar industry are now out of work. Teachers are trying to get comfortable with educating their students from a distance. For some, teleworking from home has become the new norm for the foreseeable future, but for the men and women in law enforcement, enforcing the law from home is not an option.