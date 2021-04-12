Tomlinson: Numerous good candidates to choose from in upcoming municipal elections | COMMENTARY

As mayor, Shaw oversaw the completion of the South Branch Skate Park and playground and pavilion, and the sale of the Warfield Complex. As a council member and present council president, Grasley made sure that Sykesville’s tax rate was cut and that the town’s debt was paid down to zero. Robert served on the council from 2007-15 and as president of the council from 2009-15. During his tenure, Frank hired the town’s first Main Street manager, established the Sykesville Military Memorial, and started both the “Concerts in the Parks” and the “Sykesville Cinema” summer series. These three gentlemen have the experience needed to make sure Sykesville continues to prosper and I hope voters pick them to continue in their roles.