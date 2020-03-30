Tomlinson: Carroll County delegation kept conservatism afloat during abbreviated legislative session

Several bills introduced by Democrats that would have turned Maryland into a “sanctuary state” were sent to Davy Jones’ Locker. HB388 would have prohibited law enforcement from asking individuals about their immigration status and would have prevented local jurisdictions from being able to transfer illegals over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without a warrant. HB677 was trying to stop state and local jurisdictions from having contracts with ICE that allows them to hold ICE detainees. HB403 attempted to make it harder for ICE to access hospitals, courthouses, and public schools. Thanks to the hard work of many, none of these bills were able to sail through to passage.