Tomlinson: Getting an up-close look at legislation being made

Afterward, I joined Shoemaker in the Ways and Means Subcommittee for two meetings, one on education and one on election law. During the Education Subcommittee meeting, HB208 was discussed which will require that “each county board of education to ensure that each public school provide, at no charge to students, menstrual hygiene products via dispensers in the restrooms at the school,” according to the General Assembly’s website. I support the general premise of the bill, but my main problem with this piece of legislation is that public school students can already obtain free menstrual hygiene products by visiting the school nurse. Furthermore, the bill also requires that one men’s restroom in each school should provide these products. Believe it or not, the discussion regarding this bill was about whether elementary schools should also be required to provide these products in at least one men’s restroom. Only in America!