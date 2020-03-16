Tomlinson: Getting an up-close look at legislation being made

Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. covered the standard from the great American Songbook, “Me And My Shadow,” and crooned “me and my shadow; strolling down the avenue.” The day before Gov. Hogan issued an executive order banning mass gatherings of more than 250 people, I spent the day in Annapolis shadowing our legislators. With less than 30 days to go in the session, I decided to play Sammy Davis to Carroll County’s own Chairman of the Board, Del. Haven Shoemaker, this past Wednesday, and got an up-close view of what really goes down in Annapolis.
My morning began in the House Republican Caucus’ meeting where the Republican leaders received updates on bills from committee leaders and came up with strategies and plans on how to debate bills that would be discussed and voted on the floor that day. After the caucus meeting ended, we headed over to State House where both chambers of the General Assembly convened. I took a seat in the balcony over top of where the House Speaker and support staff sit, providing me a perfect view of the majority of the House Delegates.
The thing that caught my attention that morning was a proposed amendment to House Bill (HB) 209 by Republican Del. Dan Cox of Carroll and Frederick counties regarding the Plastic Bag Reduction Act of 2020. This ridiculous piece of legislation bans stores from providing customers with plastic carryout bags across the entire state. The Democrats in the General Assembly overwhelmingly favor this bill, and it is certain to pass. Cox, however, sought an exemption for farms and orchards that sell fruits and vegetables. Surprisingly, the amendment received bi-partisan support and was adopted.
Next up was a lengthy floor debate on HB932, the 21st–Century Economy Sales Tax Act, a measure to apply a 6% sales tax to all digital downloads. This is one of the many ways the Democrats hope to raise the money to fund the recommendations made by the Kirwan Commission. As certain as death and taxes are in this world, the Democrats will ram this bill through even if the session is cut short due to the emergency caused by COVID-19. Republican Del. Mark Fisher representing Calvert County introduced an amendment that would exempt the taxing of digital downloads of nonfiction books, educational courses, and documentary films and television shows. “We shouldn’t be taxing the most affordable and accessible way to get education and to obtain knowledge,” said Fisher from the floor. Unfortunately, his amendment was rejected after receiving only 44 yeas.
Republican Delegate and House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga then took the floor in an attempt to amend to the same the bill, referring to it as the “television tax.” Szeliga introduced an amendment that would exempt the 6% sales tax from covering satellite television service and cable service, noting that cable customers already pay a 5% franchise fee and a 3% education fee. Szeliga argued that this tax would only encourage cable subscribers to cut the cord, as so many Americans are already doing. Democrat Del. Anne Kaiser argued in response that the levy was not a television tax because regular network television can be enjoyed for free. I am not sure if Kaiser is living in this century because nobody these days only watches over-the-air broadcast television. I was not surprised when the amendment failed after receiving 53 yeas compared to 84 nays.
Interestingly, during this floor debate, I was seated next to two dozen teenage Prince George’s County public school students who were guests of Democrat Del. Alonzo Washington. During the debate, the high schoolers kept looking at one another confused as to why anybody would want to tax television and were outright confused when Szeliga’s amendment did not pass. In fact, their hometown delegate who introduced the students was one of the legislators that voted to kill this rational amendment.
Afterward, I joined Shoemaker in the Ways and Means Subcommittee for two meetings, one on education and one on election law. During the Education Subcommittee meeting, HB208 was discussed which will require that “each county board of education to ensure that each public school provide, at no charge to students, menstrual hygiene products via dispensers in the restrooms at the school,” according to the General Assembly’s website. I support the general premise of the bill, but my main problem with this piece of legislation is that public school students can already obtain free menstrual hygiene products by visiting the school nurse. Furthermore, the bill also requires that one men’s restroom in each school should provide these products. Believe it or not, the discussion regarding this bill was about whether elementary schools should also be required to provide these products in at least one men’s restroom. Only in America!
Although I watched some terrible bills pass and some common-sense legislation die, I witnessed delegates on both sides of the aisle come together to agree on a few amendments and bills. I also had the opportunity to watch Democrats and Republican engage in healthy debates while showing each other respect, something that is hard to comprehend if you only get your politics from social media. I encourage all Marylanders to spend a day down in Annapolis to watch their legislators work and to truly get an understanding and appreciation for what they do.
