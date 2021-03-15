Tomlinson: ‘It can be done’: Elected officials should pass bills that will actually help Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Last year, Baltimore’s City Council made sure to pass the Comprehensive Bag Reduction Act which prohibits retailers from providing plastic bags to customers. Meanwhile, in the General Assembly, legislators representing the city have made sure that a package of police accountability legislation passed both houses, measures which will do nothing more than make it harder for police officers to do their jobs and make it almost impossible to recruit new officers. This is exactly the kind of legislation that Baltimore’s elected leaders worry about enacting every year. Instead of fixing the problem, these legislators continue to add to the problem, much like the cat in “The Cat in the Hat” who continued to stir up trouble for the narrator of the tale and his sister Sally.