Tomlinson: Blockbuster or bomb? A look back at the first half of the Maryland General Assembly session | COMMENTARY

The blockbuster of this session has been the passing of the governor’s $1 billion coronavirus RELIEF Act, which provides tax relief to businesses and individuals and direct stimulus payments to families who need it. After Hogan and legislative leaders had already reached a deal on the specifics of the Act, House Democrats attempted to jeopardize the entire bill by adding an amendment that would allow undocumented immigrants to also receive a stimulus check. Much like Messala who betrayed his childhood friend Judah Ben-Hur in Ben-Hur, these legislators threatened to destroy the entire bill with this provision, which would have denied assistance to all Marylanders. Fortunately, the Democrats removed the amendment and the bill passed with bipartisan support.